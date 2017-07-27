BRIEF-Kratos reports Q2 loss per share $0.07

1 分钟阅读
July 27 (Reuters) - Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc
* Kratos reports second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 loss per share $0.07
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $720 million to $740 million
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue $180 million to $190 million
* Q2 revenue $185.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $172.8 million
* Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc sees Q3 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $10 million to $14 million
* Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc says maintaining of fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance
* Kratos Defense And Security Solutions Inc - between now and end of 2017, expect to receive several new unmanned aerial drone system contract awards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: