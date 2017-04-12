版本:
BRIEF-Krensavage Asset Management urges Juniper Pharmaceuticals to consider sale

April 12 Juniper Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Krensavage Asset Management urges Juniper Pharmaceuticals to consider sale of company

* Krensavage Asset Management LLC, a 2.2% shareholder of Juniper Pharmaceuticals, publishes open letter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
