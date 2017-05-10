BRIEF-Kroger CO says CEO Rodney Mcmullen's total 2016 compensation was $13.2 mln

May 10 Kroger Co

* Says CEO Rodney Mcmullen's total compensation for 2016 was $13.2 million versus $11.7 million in 2015 - sec filing

* Says CFO Michael Schlotman's total 2016 compensation was $5.8 million versus $5.9 million in 2015 Source text (bit.ly/2qTlDI1)