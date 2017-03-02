BRIEF-Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan

March 2 Kroger Co
* Kroger Co says currently negotiating agreements with UFCW
for store associates in Atlanta and Michigan
* Kroger Co says in 2017, expect to contribute approximately
$360 million to multi-employer pension funds - SEC filing
* Kroger Co says in 2017, will also negotiate agreements
with UFCW for store associates in Dallas and food 4 less
warehouse stores
* Kroger Co says expect Q1 EPS to be in $0.55 to $0.59 range
* Kroger Co says sees Q2 EPS to be up slightly compared to
last year
* Kroger Co says sees Q3 EPS to be up strongly compared to
last year and Q4 EPS to be up high single-digits compared to
last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mwV0GV)
Further company coverage: