BRIEF-Kroger has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake

May 24 Kroger Co

* Has recalled Kroger Dessert Cups -yellow sponge cake (6.5 oz., 6 pack) sold in retail stores because it contains undeclared milk

* One customer illness has been reported at this time

* For consumers who are not sensitive to milk, there is no safety issue with product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
