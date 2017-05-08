版本:
BRIEF-Kronos Q1 earnings per share $0.32

May 8 Kronos Worldwide Inc:

* Kronos worldwide reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 sales rose 16 percent to $369.8 million

* Kronos Worldwide-TIO(2 )sales volumes in q1 of 2017 were 3% higher as compared to q1 of 2016 due to higher sales in North American and export markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
