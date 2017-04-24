版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 23:45 BJT

BRIEF-Kudelski and Advance Magazine Publishers sign patent license agreement

April 24 Kudelski SA:

* Kudelski Group and Advance Magazine Publishers Inc. sign patent license agreement

* Kudelski Group announced today that it has signed a patent license agreement with Advance Magazine Publishers Inc. including Condé Nast

* Financial terms remain confidential and were not disclosed. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透"信任原则"

