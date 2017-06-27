版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 23:38 BJT

BRIEF-Kudelski and Turner sign patent license agreement

June 27 KUDELSKI SA

* KUDELSKI GROUP AND TURNER SIGN PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐