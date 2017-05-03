版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 13:06 BJT

BRIEF-Kudelski SA acquires Digital Video Norge AS

May 3 Kudelski SA:

* Kudelski Group acquires Digital Video Norge AS (DVnor) to extend its position in digital content management and distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
