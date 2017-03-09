版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 3月 10日 星期五 00:40 BJT

BRIEF-Kuehne und Nagel and SAS extend logistics partnership

March 9 Kuehne und Nagel International AG :

* SAS and Kuehne + Nagel extend their successful logistics partnership

* Contract prolonged until 2020 Source text: bit.ly/2n3MMWT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
