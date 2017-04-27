版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 23:38 BJT

BRIEF-Kuehne und Nagel: awarded a new three-year contract by Candy Group

April 27 Kuehne Und Nagel International AG :

* Candy Group extends its logistics partnership with Kuehne + Nagel to further increase operational efficiency

* Candy Group has awarded Kuehne + Nagel a new three-year contract to manage its complex supply chain Source text - bit.ly/2qbN2nS Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐