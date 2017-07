July 18 (Reuters) - KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG:

* H1 NET TURNOVER INCREASED BY 8.2 PER CENT TO CHF 8,815 MILLION

* H1 OPERATIONAL RESULT (EBITDA) IMPROVED BY 1.3 PER CENT TO CHF 554 MILLION‍​

* WITH CHF 356 MILLION, H1 EARNINGS REACHED LAST YEAR’S LEVEL

* DURING H2 WE WILL CONTINUE TO FOCUS ON VOLUME GROWTH, PRODUCTIVITY INCREASES AND THE SCALING OF INDUSTRY-SPECIFIC SOLUTIONS - CEO‍​ Source text - bit.ly/2uxtT1B Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)