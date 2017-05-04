版本:
BRIEF-Kuehne und Nagel International signs contract with Leonardo

May 4 Kuehne und Nagel International AG :

* Leonardo, high technology player in aerospace, defence and security industries, and Kuehne + Nagel, one of world's leading logistics providers, have signed a five year contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
