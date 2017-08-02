FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kulicke And Soffa Industries reports Q3 EPS of $0.43
2017年8月2日 / 上午11点16分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Kulicke And Soffa Industries reports Q3 EPS of $0.43

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc:

* Kulicke & Soffa reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 revenue $243.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $245 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.62 excluding items

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue about $200 million to $215 million

* Sees Q4 2017 revenue up 42 percent

* Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc - K&S anticipates revenue for its full fiscal year 2017 to fall between $793 million and $808 million

* Fy2017 revenue view $787.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Kulicke and soffa industries-during June quarter incurred a one-time, non-cash impairment charge of $35.2 million, a favorable foreign tax credit of $20.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

