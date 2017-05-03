版本:
BRIEF-Kulicke & Soffa reports second quarter 2017 results

May 3 Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc

* Kulicke & Soffa reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.40

* Sees Q3 2017 revenue about $235 million to $245 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $199.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $190.9 million

* Q3 revenue view $211.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
