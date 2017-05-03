BRIEF-Kulicke & Soffa reports second quarter 2017 results

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc
* Kulicke & Soffa reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.40
* Sees Q3 2017 revenue about $235 million to $245 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue $199.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $190.9 million
* Q3 revenue view $211.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.