版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 20:20 BJT

BRIEF-Kura Oncology reports presentation of preclinical data for KO-947

April 5 Kura Oncology Inc:

* Kura Oncology Inc says presents preclinical data demonstrating significant anti-tumor activity of ko-947 and ko-539 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐