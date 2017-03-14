版本:
BRIEF-Kura Oncology reports Q4 loss per share $0.38

March 14 Kura Oncology Inc

* Kura Oncology reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 operational and financial results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.38 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
