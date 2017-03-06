版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 6日 星期一 20:42 BJT

BRIEF-Kura Oncology reports updated clinical activity data in ongoing phase 2 trial for tipifarnib

March 6 Kura Oncology Inc

* Kura Oncology reports updated clinical activity data in ongoing phase 2 trial for tipifarnib

* Kura Oncology - tipifarnib was generally well tolerated with adverse events consistent with its known safety profile

* Kura Oncology - anticipate additional results from ongoing phase 2 trial of tipifarnib in hras mutant scchn will be available during second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
