June 19 KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG:

* LAUNCHES RIGHTS AND SHARE OFFERING

* BOARD DECIDED TO OFFER UP TO 1,612,330 SHARES WITHIN A PRICE RANGE OF CHF 12.50 TO CHF 15.50 PER SHARE.

* GROSS PROCEEDS, NET OF CERTAIN COSTS AND EXPENSES ASSOCIATED WITH PLACEMENT, WILL BE USED TO PREPARE COMMERCIALIZATION OF KUROS' LEAD PRODUCTS MAGNETOS AND NEUROSEAL

* SHARE OFFERING WILL START ON JUNE 21, 2017, AND END ON JUNE 28, 2017, 4PM.

* FINAL NUMBER OF NEW SHARES AND OFFER PRICE ARE EXPECTED TO BE ANNOUNCED ON OR AROUND JUNE 29, 2017