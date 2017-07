June 29 (Reuters) - KUROS BIOSCIENCES AG

* Kuros Strengthens Equity Base With Placement of New Shares

* Sold 1,151,606 New Shares (Excluding an Over-Allotment Option of Up to 200,000 Shares) to Existing and New Investors at a Price of Chf 12.50 Per Share

* RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF CHF 14.4 MILLION (OR CHF 16.9 MILLION IF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION WILL BE EXERCISED IN FULL) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)