2017年 6月 20日

BRIEF-Kuwait's Alafco sings initial commitment with Boeing for 20 B737-8MAX planes

June 20 Alafco Avaiation Lease and Finance Company:

* Sings initial commitment with Boeing for 20 B737-8MAX planes, valued at $2.2 billion at current list prices Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
