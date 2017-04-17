版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 01:18 BJT

BRIEF-Kyorin holdings likely will see 10 percent rise in group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei

April 17 Nikkei

* Kyorin Holdings likely will see a 10 percent rise in group operating profit for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei

* Kyorin Holdings Inc's sales are seen slipping 3 percent to 112 billion yen for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei Source text : [ID:s.nikkei.com/2pqYThB] Further company coverage:
