版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 7日 星期五 08:19 BJT

BRIEF-Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd's phase 3 study of mogamulizumab a met its primary endpoint

April 6 Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd:

* Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd -announced global phase 3 study of mogamulizumab in patients with cutaneous t-cell lymphoma met its primary endpoint

* Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd -plans to initiate discussions with global regulatory authorities in 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2p7esaz) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐