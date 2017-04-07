BRIEF-Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd's phase 3 study of mogamulizumab a met its primary endpoint

April 6 Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd:

* Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd -announced global phase 3 study of mogamulizumab in patients with cutaneous t-cell lymphoma met its primary endpoint

* Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd -plans to initiate discussions with global regulatory authorities in 2017 Source text:(bit.ly/2p7esaz) Further company coverage: