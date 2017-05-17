BRIEF-L Brands Inc entered amendment and restatement of its amended and restated revolving credit agreement

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
May 17 L Brands Inc
* L Brands Inc says on May 11, 2017, co entered amendment and restatement of its amended and restated revolving credit agreement dated as of July 18, 2014
* Pursuant to credit agreement, aggregate amount of commitments of lenders under credit agreement remains $1 billion
* pursuant to credit agreement, certain of company s non-U.S. subsidiaries may borrow loans, and obtain letters of credit - SEC filing
* Credit agreement also extends maturity date of facility from July 18, 2019 to May 11, 2022 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qsMjhq) Further company coverage:
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States in a long-term bet on low oil prices and stable U.S.-China trade relations despite recent tensions.