BRIEF-L Brands Inc March sales fell 7 pct to $951.4 mln

BRIEF-Cellcom Israel reports first quarter EPS of ILS 0.25
* Qtrly service revenues totaled NIS 739 million ($203 million) compared to NIS 774 million ($213 million) in Q1 last year
April 6 L Brands Inc
* L Brands Inc says for March, exit of swim and apparel categories had negative impact of 7 percent points to co's comparable sales
* In March, exit of swim, apparel categories had negative impact of 10 percent points to victoria's secret comparable sales
* L brands reports March 2017 sales
* March sales fell 7 percent to $951.4 mln
* Comparable sales for five weeks ended April 1, , decreased 10 percent, were negatively impacted by later easter this year by about 2 to 3 points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ZURICH, May 24 The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Wednesday.
TOKYO, May 24 Chinese stocks fell and the Australian dollar skidded on Wednesday after Moody's downgraded its sovereign credit rating on China, adding to worries about the global impact of slowing growth and rising debt in Asia's economic powerhouse.