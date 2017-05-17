BRIEF-L Brands Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
May 17 L Brands Inc:
* L Brands reports first quarter earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.33 excluding items
* Q1 sales $2.437 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.44 billion
* Q1 same store sales fell 9 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.10 to $3.40
* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.45
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2018 earnings per share view $3.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says comparable sales for Q1 ended April 29, 2017, decreased 9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States in a long-term bet on low oil prices and stable U.S.-China trade relations despite recent tensions.