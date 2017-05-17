版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 18日 星期四

BRIEF-L Brands Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

May 17 L Brands Inc:

* L Brands reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.33 excluding items

* Q1 sales $2.437 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.44 billion

* Q1 same store sales fell 9 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.10 to $3.40

* Sees Q2 earnings per share $0.40 to $0.45

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $3.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says comparable sales for Q1 ended April 29, 2017, decreased 9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
