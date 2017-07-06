FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
BRIEF-L Brands reports 9 pct fall in June same-store sales
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#中国楼市调控
#人民币汇率
#图片精选
频道
专题
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
路透调查
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
深度分析
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
中国财经
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 上午11点28分 / 2 天前

BRIEF-L Brands reports 9 pct fall in June same-store sales

1 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - L Brands Inc

* L Brands reports June 2017 sales

* June same-store sales fell 9 percent

* June sales fell 6 percent to $1.213 billion

* L Brands Inc - net sales of $4.424 billion for 22 weeks ended July 1, decrease of 6 percent compared to net sales of $4.727 billion for 22 weeks ended July 2, 2016

* L Brands Inc- Comparable sales for five weeks ended July 1, 2017, decreased 9 percent

* L Brands Inc- comparable sales for 22 weeks ended July 1, 2017, decreased 9 percent

* L Brands-for June, exit of swim, apparel categories had negative impact of about 7 percent points and 10 percent points to co and Victoria's Secret comp sales Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below