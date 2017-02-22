BRIEF-L Brands reports Q4 earnings per share $2.18

Feb 22 L Brands Inc-

* L Brands reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 earnings

* Qtrly earnings per share $2.18

* L Brands Inc - net sales for Q4 ended Jan. 28, 2017, were $4.489 billion, an increase of 2 percent compared to $4.395 billion for quarter ended jan. 30, 2016

* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.05 to $3.35 including items

* Expects to report a mid-to-high-teens decrease in february comparable sales, below expectations for a mid-single digit decrease

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.90 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* L Brands Inc - "exit of swim and apparel at victoria's secret is negatively impacting total company comparable sales by about 6 percentage points"

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $2.03