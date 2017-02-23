版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-L3 Technologies awarded vehicle transmission contract supporting Republic of Korea army

Feb 23 L3 Technologies Inc:

* L3 awarded vehicle transmission contract supporting the republic of Korea army

* L3 technologies inc - l3 awarded vehicle transmission contract supporting republic of Korea army Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
