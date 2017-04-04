版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 5日 星期三 04:20 BJT

BRIEF-L3 Technologies Inc acquires Oceanserver Technology

April 4 L3 Technologies Inc:

* L3 acquires Oceanserver Technology

* L3 Technologies Inc - terms were not disclosed

* L3 Technologies Inc - Oceanserver Technology business was renamed l3 Oceanserver and will be integrated into company's sensor systems segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐