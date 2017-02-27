BRIEF-La Jolla Pharmaceutical announces positive top-line results from ATHOS-3 phase 3 study of LJPC-501

BRIEF-Chase announces continued Hyatt co-brand card program
* Companies agree to multi-year extension of Hyatt credit card
Feb 27 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co
* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company announces positive top-line results from ATHOS-3 phase 3 study of LJPC-501
* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co - Primary efficacy endpoint analysis highly statistically significant
* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co - New drug application planned for second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* According to preliminary voting tabulations, stockholders re-elected Barbara Levy and R. Edward Anderson to board of directors
* Concert pharmaceuticals announces shareholder approval of CTP-656 asset purchase agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals