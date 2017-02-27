版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 27日 星期一 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-La Jolla Pharmaceutical announces positive top-line results from ATHOS-3 phase 3 study of LJPC-501

Feb 27 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co

* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company announces positive top-line results from ATHOS-3 phase 3 study of LJPC-501

* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co - Primary efficacy endpoint analysis highly statistically significant

* La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co - New drug application planned for second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐