BRIEF-La Quinta Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share $0.01

May 3 La Quinta Holdings Inc

* La Quinta Holdings Inc. reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.04

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* La Quinta Holdings Inc - Company is reaffirming its guidance for full year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
