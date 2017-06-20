BRIEF-La-Z-Boy Q4 sales $412.7 million

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 20 La-z-boy Inc
* La-Z-Boy reports fiscal 2017 full-year and fourth-quarter results
* Q4 sales $412.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $400.3 million
* La-Z-Boy Inc says board of directors approved purchase of up to an additional 6 million shares under company's existing share purchase authorization
* La-Z-Boy Inc qtrly same-store written sales for la-z-boy furniture galleries network increased 2.4%
* Qtrly earnings per diluted share attributable to la-z-boy incorporated increased 26.7% to $0.57 from $0.45 in the prior-year period
* Q4 earnings per share $0.57
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* La-Z-Boy Inc says "Q1 is usually company's weakest in sales and earnings" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.