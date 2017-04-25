BRIEF-Labcorp says application of the initiative to covance drug development segment will consist of 2 phases

April 25 Laboratory Corporation Of America
Holdings:
* Labcorp says application of the initiative to covance drug
development segment will consist of two phases implemented over
three years - sec filing
* Labcorp says first phase intended to better align cdd's
resources with near-term outlook
* Labcorp says in connection with the implementation of the
first phase, on april 24, 2017, co committed to carry out a
reduction in workforce in 2017
* Labcorp says first phase is expected to generate pre-tax
savings of about $20 million in 2017 and about $45 million on
annualized basis thereafter
* Labcorp says second phase will focus on long-term
structural changes designed to create a more efficient business
model for cdd
