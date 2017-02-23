版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五

BRIEF-Labcorp to acquire pathology associates medical laboratories from Providence Health & Services and Catholic Health Initiatives

Feb 23 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

* Labcorp to acquire pathology associates medical laboratories from Providence Health & Services and Catholic Health Initiatives

* Labcorp says other terms of transactions were not disclosed

* Labcorp says there will be no changes to operations or services at PAML or joint ventures until applicable transaction is complete Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
