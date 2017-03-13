BRIEF-Labcorp's zero coupon convertible subordinated notes due 2021 to accrue contingent interest

March 13 Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings

* Labcorp's zero coupon convertible subordinated notes due 2021 to accrue contingent interest

* Labcorp - for period of March 12, 2017 to Sept 11, 2017, its zero coupon convertible subordinated notes due 2021 will accrue contingent cash interest

* Labcorp-Contingent cash interest to be at rate of no less than 0.125% of average market price of zero coupon note for five trading days ended march 8

* Labcorp - contingent cash interest has been determined to be approximately $2.39 per note

* Labcorp - payment of contingent cash interest is expected to be made on September 12, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: