BRIEF-Labrador Iron Ore Q1 shr C$0.67

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 3 Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp:
* Labrador iron ore royalty corporation - results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.67
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly revenue $43.4 million versus $22.3 million
* Total concentrate production in q1 of 2017 of 4.8 million tonnes was 12% higher than q1 of 2016
* with strong q1 production performance, ioc expects to meet 2017 plan of 22 million tonnes of concentrate produced. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.