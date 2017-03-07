版本:
2017年 3月 8日

BRIEF-Ladder Capital announces secondary public offering of class A common stock

March 7 Ladder Capital Corp:

* Ladder Capital Corp announces secondary public offering of class a common stock

* Commenced an underwritten secondary public offering of 3 million shares of company's class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
