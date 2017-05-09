版本:
2017年 5月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Ladder Capital Q1 earnings per share view $0.33

May 9 Ladder Capital Corp:

* Ladder Capital Corp reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says qtrly net interest income $26.1 million versus $30.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
