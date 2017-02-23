版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 24日 星期五 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-Ladder Capital reports Q4 EPS $0.63

Feb 23 Ladder Capital Corp

* Ladder Capital Corp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.63

* Q4 non-GAAP core earnings per share $0.37

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Net interest income for Q4 of 2016 was $28.5 million, compared to $33.4 million for comparable period in prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐