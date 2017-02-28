BRIEF-Ladder Capital says Related has made a strategic investment in Ladder

EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks up on reform hopes, but political woes linger

(Updates prices) By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 24 Brazilian stocks rose for a second day on Wednesday, supported by efforts by President Michel Temer's government to maintain an ambitious reform agenda amid growing political unrest. Temer's plans to streamline Brazil's pension system cleared another hurdle in Congress on Tuesday. House speaker Rodrigo Maia said a vote in the full lower house could take place between June 5 and June 12, clearing the way for a final S