BRIEF-Ladder Capital says Related has made a strategic investment in Ladder

Feb 28 Ladder Capital Corp

* Ladder Capital Corp - related has made a strategic investment in ladder

* Ladder Capital Corp - related purchased $80 million of Ladder stock from certain pre-IPO shareholders of ladder

* Ladder Capital - agreed to appoint Richard O'Toole, EVP and general counsel of related, to replace Jonathan Bilzin on board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
