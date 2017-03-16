版本:
BRIEF-Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Q4 loss per share $0.04

March 16 Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc

* Ladenburg Thalmann reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 revenue rose 0.9 percent to $297.1 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.04

* Ladenburg Thalmann - client assets of about $137 billion at Dec 31, 2016, up 10% year-over-year, including advisory assets under management of $58 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
