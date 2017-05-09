版本:
BRIEF-Ladenburg Thalmann reports Q1 loss per share $0.06

May 9 Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc :

* Ladenburg Thalmann reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 9.2 percent to $290.3 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc - record client assets of $144.3 billion at March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
