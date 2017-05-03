BRIEF-LafargeHolcim CEO sees sees company sales growing in line with 2- 4 pct market growth

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
May 3 Lafargeholcim Ltd
* LafargeHolcim CEO Eric Olsen says sees steady improvements in North America. Effects of demonitization in India over
* LafargeHolcim CEO says optimistic about volumes and pricing in India in Q2
* LafargeHolcim CEO says company should reach 1 billion sfr synergies target by end of Q2, a year ahead of schedule
* LafargeHolcim CEO says his departure does not affect buyback timing, still intends buyback in 2017-2018
* LafargeHolcim CEO says expects to see strengthening pricing environment in Europe in 2017
* LafargeHolcim CEO says sees cement market growth of 2 - 4 percent, sees company performing in this range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by John Revill)
