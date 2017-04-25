版本:
BRIEF-Lakeland Financial Q1 earnings per share $0.57

April 25 Lakeland Financial Corp

* Lakeland financial reports record first quarter performance

* Q1 earnings per share $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net interest income $32.1 million versus $28.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
