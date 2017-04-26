版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 04:20 BJT

BRIEF-Lakeland Industries Q4 earnings per share $0.13

April 26 Lakeland Industries Inc:

* Lakeland Industries, Inc. Reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and year end financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.13

* Q4 sales $20.3 million versus $20.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
