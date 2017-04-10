BRIEF-Lakeside Minerals Inc announces C$2.5 million unit private placement

GLOBAL MARKETS-US Treasury yields, dollar dip on Fed minutes, oil pulls back
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
April 10 Lakeside Minerals Inc
* Lakeside Minerals announces $2.5 million unit private placement
* Lakeside Minerals Inc - undertaking a brokered private placement offering of up to 2,500 units
* Lakeside Minerals Inc - offering was upsized from previously announced principal amount of CAD $2 million
* Lakeside Minerals Inc - intends to take steps to de-list from TSX Venture Exchange prior to completion of offering
* Lakeside Minerals Inc - after completion of offering, co intends to apply to list its common shares on Canadian Securities Exchange Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oil retreats, U.S. gasoline stock draw smaller than anticipated
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told lawmakers on Wednesday that his department would work to increase sanctions pressure on Iran, Syria and North Korea and is reviewing licenses needed for Boeing Co and Airbus to sell aircraft to Iran.
* Subsidiary proposing to offer up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2022