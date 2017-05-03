版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 23:11 BJT

BRIEF-Lalique Group appoints Alexis Rubinstein as CFO

May 3 Lalique Group SA:

* Alexis Rubinstein appointed as group CFO with effect from June 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
