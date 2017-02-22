版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 22日 星期三 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-Lamar Advertising Co announces Q4 revenue of $386.7 mln

Feb 22 Lamar Advertising Co

* Lamar Advertising Company announces fourth quarter and year end 2016 operating results

* Q4 adjusted FFO per share $1.32

* Q4 revenue $386.7 million versus I/B/E/S view $388.4 million

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $5.05 to $5.20

* Lamar Advertising Co - Sees FY net income per diluted share expected to be between $3.13 and $3.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐