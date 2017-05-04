版本:
BRIEF-Lamar Advertising reports Q1 EPS of $0.42

May 4 Lamar Advertising Co:

* Lamar advertising company announces first quarter 2017 operating results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.88

* Q1 revenue $346.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $346.8 million

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $ 0.42

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
